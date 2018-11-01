Lotto winners plan to help family and friends after collecting cheque for €4.4m

A married couple from the south of the country have collected a cheque for €4,439,459 after they won the Lotto jackpot on Saturday.

The pair, who wish to remain anonymous, were on a Bank Holiday break with their young family when they decided to stop at Ryan’s Daybreak store in the village of Milltown, Co. Galway to buy the winning Quick Pick ticket.

Ryan's Daybreak and Post Office in Milltown, Co Galway who sold the €4.4m lottery ticket celebrate. Pictured are Tim, John, Joe, Anne, Clare Ryan with Donna Broderick from the National Lottery. Photo: Ray Ryan

“Anytime we are away from home we play the Lotto when we are passing through a random town," they said today as they toasted their win at National Lottery headquarters.

"When Saturday night came, we heard that the ticket was bought in Galway and while we obviously dreamed it might be us, nothing really prepares you for the shock when you actually check your ticket to find out that you’ve won a €4.4 million jackpot. It still hasn’t sunk in.”

The family say they have drawn up a plan as to how they would be able to help those people nearest to them:

“You always think that you will go absolutely wild when you win a Lotto jackpot but it was a very emotional experience.

Following all of the excitement of checking the ticket, genuinely the first thing that we did was to write a list of the family and friends we would be able to help with this amount of money.

"We have also selected a number of charities in our own area who we will be helping out in the coming weeks.

"While we will be paying off our mortgage and securing the futures of our children, we firmly believe that so much good will come from sharing this win among others,” they said.

The delighted couple promised that their Lotto fortune would not change their lifestyle drastically as they plan to return to work as soon as possible:

“We have absolutely no plans to change our lifestyle and we will continue to go to work as usual.

"It won’t change our own family but the only thing that will change is how we can help our extended family and friends and those in need in our community,” they added.

Digital Desk