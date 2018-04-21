Lotto results are in

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €5,393,087.

The numbers drawn were 9, 12, 19, 20, 29 and 36. The bonus number was 7.

More than 50,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, including one winner of €284,964.

Lotto Results: Saturday, April 21, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 10
    • 17
    • 23
    • 33
    • 34
    • 18



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 19
    • 29
    • 34
    • 35
    • 37
    • 30



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,393,087

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 50,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €284,964.

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 36
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 21
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 47
    • 33



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 8
    • 23
    • 31
    • 33
    • 43
    • 46
    • 18



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 36
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 10
    • 21
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 47
    • 33



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 23
    • 31
    • 33
    • 43
    • 46
    • 18



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 3
    • 6
    • 8
    • 19
    • 39
    • 11



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 38



