Lotto results are in

The death has occurred of Mary Phelan, who spent more than 22 years of her life searching for her missing sister Jo Jo Dullard.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a terror threat at a Dublin school.

Supermarket shoppers are being urged to "shop and drop" today in an effort to reduce the amount of plastic packaging used in supermarkets.

A Killarney family have written to the Queen asking for her help in light of concerns that guests may not be able to get to their daughter's wedding.

Access to a cath lab would not have saved a farmer whose death during a hospital transfer following a complication of a “silent heart attack” sparked outrage over cardiac services in the South-East, it has emerged.

A woman in her 40s has been rescued by emergency services after falling from cliffs on Dublin's Howth Head.

A Co. Meath motorist who was quoted over €19,000 to renew his car insurance has secured fully-comprehensive cover elsewhere - for less than €2,000