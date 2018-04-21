Lotto results are in
Lotto Results: Saturday, April 21, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 10
- 17
- 23
- 33
- 34
- 18
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 19
- 29
- 34
- 35
- 37
- 30
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,393,087
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 50,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €284,964.
- 9
- 12
- 19
- 20
- 29
- 36
- 7
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 10
- 21
- 35
- 37
- 41
- 47
- 33
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 8
- 23
- 31
- 33
- 43
- 46
- 18
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 3
- 6
- 8
- 19
- 39
- 11
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 8
- 11
- 18
- 19
- 29
- 38
