Lotto players in Cork urged to check tickets after €117k ticket sold in Fermoy

Lotto players in Cork are being urged to check their tickets after Wednesday night’s Lotto draw produced a €117,790 winner.

The winning ticket was a QuickPick, purchased yesterday, at the Centra store on Patrick’s Street in Fermoy.

Brian Herlihy - owner of the lucky Centra store - said: "We just got the good news this morning and we are absolutely thrilled for Fermoy.

"I would be very confident that we have a local winner because the vast majority of our loyal customers are from the town and it is incredible to think that one of them is waking up to this amazing win this morning."

The Match 5 + Bonus prize winner was one number away from a jackpot of €6.6m - which rolls over to €7m in Saturday's draw.

The winning numbers were: 03, 16, 21, 36, 47 and the bonus was 35.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has appealed to Lotto players in Wicklow to check tickets as the deadline for a €90k prize expires on August 3.

A Quick Pick ticket holder won €90,987 on May 5 and has until Friday week to claim the prize.

The ticket was purchased on May 3 at Stanley’s ‘Cards N Things’ store in the Tesco Shopping Centre in Greystones, Co. Wicklow.

- Digital Desk