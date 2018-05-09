Lotto jackpot to reach €8 million tonight

Lotto fever is gripping Ireland as the jackpot for tonight’s draw soars to a mega €8 million.

The Lotto jackpot has been rolling since March 24 and is now at its highest level of the year.

"Over the last 30 years we have had 1,740 Lotto jackpot winners scooping dream prizes totaling over €2.5 billion," a National Lottery spokesperson said today.

We would love to have another winner tonight. That would certainly send temperatures rising again after the scorching weekend the country enjoyed!

The spokesperson also reminded players of its May getaway offer, where any Lotto player who Matches 5 Numbers + Bonus gets a luxury €20,000 holiday voucher, or the cash equivalent, on top of the draw prize.

The offer lasts for the entire month.

"We are advising players to buy their tickets early in store, at lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App."

Digital Desk