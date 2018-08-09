'Lot of anger and concern' over Bus Connects plan as app showing changes launches tomorrow

An app showing how Dubliners will be affected by the redesign of the bus network is to be launched tomorrow.

It means commuters can check how their route will change under the Bus Connects proposals.

Some of the changes include scrapping route numbers in favour of 'spines' which splinter off at various points.

Independent councillor for Ballymun, Noeleen Reilly, says that is a huge cause of concern.

She said: "We are seeing a significant increase in the number of buses people are going to have to get to a destination that they are only getting one bus to now.

"That's causing a lot of concern and anger. There are other areas like Tolka Estate that are losing their bus service altogether and we've a huge amount of senior citizens living in those areas."