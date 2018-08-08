Lorry driver charged with dangerous driving after being 11 times over alcohol limit

A lorry driver has been charged with a number of offences after a garda breath test indicated he was 11 times over the drink-driving limit.

The man was stopped when his articulated truck was seen driving on the wrong side of the road in Co Roscommon yesterday.

Gardaí found an open bottle of wine next to the driver when they pulled him over in Cloontuskert, near the Longford border.

It is alleged he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The man was charged at Roscommon garda station with two counts of dangerous driving and one of drink driving.

He is due to appear in court at a later date.

