Lord Mayor of Dublin to join peace vigil against US military use of Shannon Airport

The Lord Mayor of Dublin says he supports the opposition to what he calls the serious breaches of Irish neutrality at Shannon Airport.

Micheál Mac Donncha is attending today's peace vigil by Shannonwatch, to end the use by the US military of the airport.

Dublin's Lord Mayor is calling on the Government to put a stop to the practice which has been going on since 2002.

Mr Mac Donncha said: "Well I think they need to end this practice, I thank that it is something which runs contrary to what I believe and the majority of the people of Ireland would want, and that is that we maintain an independent, sovereign and neutral position on the world stage in support of human rights.

"There's no neutrality on the issue of human rights, no matter where the violations come from."