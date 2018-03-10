Lord Mayor of Dublin and Fatima Halawa to speak at diversity conference today

The Lord Mayor of Dublin and Fatima Halawa, sister of Ibrahim Halawa, are just some of the speakers at a conference organised by Muslim Women in Ireland.

Today's event, which celebrates International Women's Day, recognises women's achievements and the issues that concern them and it taking place at the Hilton Hotel, in Dublin's Charlemont Place.

Muslim Sisters of Eire is a non-profit organisation that's been providing humanitarian aid in Ireland for years.

Spokesperson Lorraine O'Connor says they want to raise awareness among Muslim women of the importance of volunteering and taking part in community ventures in their adoptive home.

"The whole conference is based on women coming out and becoming very active within the voluntary sect, giving back to the community you're living in, and also listening to stories of women who have done amazing work within the community sector," she said.

- Digital Desk