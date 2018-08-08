Lord Mayor: Dublin well able to cope with transport demands of Papal visit

The Lord Mayor of Dublin insists the capital will be able to cope with half a million people trying to get around during the Pope's visit.

Concerns have been raised that Dublin could come to a standstill during the Phoenix Park event later this month.

Extra public transport services will be in place and organisers are urging anyone with a ticket to leave the car at home.

Lord Mayor Nial Ring has dismissed suggestions there will be gridlock.

"In 1979, there was twice the number of people went to Phoenix Park," said Mr Ring.

"Because of the ticketing situation this time it's 500,000.

"We coped very well then and Dublin is well able to cope with an event like that.

"It's a head of state, head of the church. It's a hugely important event for Dublin and for Ireland and for the church in Ireland.

"I think it will be a fabulous event."

