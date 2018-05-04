Lord Kilclooney deletes ‘typical Indian’ tweet

Lord Kilclooney has deleted a tweet in which he called Taoiseach Leo Varadkar a “typical Indian”.

The peer said it was a mistake.

He is a former Ulster Unionist Party deputy leader.

Lord Kilclooney tweeted that people had tried to “misrepresent” his deleted posting and that it was not racist.

Mr Varadkar was born in Ireland to an Irish mother and an Indian father.

Lord Kilclooney said he had previously supported Indians in the UK.

“I regret the misunderstanding of my brief tweet.

“Had it been an Englishman I would equally have stated ‘typical English’ as they know little about politics in this island.

“Not racist as is confirmed.”

He added: “They can accuse one as much as possible of being racist but I certainly am not as my work over the years for Muslims; Turks; Indians etc confirms.”

- Press Association