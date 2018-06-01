'Look at ways we can alleviate stress in young people' on International Children's Day.

Today is International Children's Day.

The World Conference for the Well-being of Children in Geneva, Switzerland, proclaimed June 1 to be International Children's Day in 1925.

After the conference, different governments around the world decided to declare a day as Children's Day to draw attention to children's issues.

Paul Gilligan, CEO of St. Patrick's Mental Health Services, has said recent research shows Irish children are more likely to experience mental health difficulties than children in Europe.

He said: "We know that anxiety accounts for one of the highest reasons young people present to child and adolescent mental health services.

"I think on Children's Day it is important for people to acknowledge this and look at ways we can alleviate some of the pressures and stresses we put on young people."

- Digital Desk