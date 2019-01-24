Longford man involved in fatal crash cleared of careless driving causing death charge

A tractor driver who was involved in a fatal crash has been found not guilty of careless driving causing death, and not guilty of careless driving causing serious bodily harm.

26-year-old Jamie O'Reilly, of Drumlish, Longford, had denied both charges arising out of a fatal road crash on the N4 in July 2016.

18-year-old Joseph Reynolds died in the crash between a car in which he was a passenger, and a tractor being driven by Mr O'Reilly.

Longford Circuit Court had heard that the tractor did not have a flashing amber beacon working on the night, as required under law.

O'Reilly was found guilty of the lesser charge of careless driving, and will be sentenced at a later date.