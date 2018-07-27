Longest 'blood moon' lunar eclipse of the century takes place tonight

The longest 'blood moon' lunar eclipse of this century will take place tonight.

The full moon will pass through the shadow of the Earth and for 103 minutes the moon will turn blood red and ochre .

No equipment is needed to view the eclipse, however, binoculars will give a closer view of it.

David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland Magazine, says the spectacle will last for nearly two hours.

He said: "There are three phases to the eclipse for Ireland tonight.

First of all the sun will set and the moon will rise totally eclipsed already at 9.30pm. The total eclipse lasts until 10.15pm and then from 10.15pm to 11.20pm the moon slowly slips out of the Earth's shadow. That is one of the most spectacular events, you'll see the curved shadow of the Earth on the moon.

The rare celestial event, said to be the longest in the 21st century, will see the moon pass through Earth’s darkest shadow and take on a red sheen.

Moonrise will be at 9.27pm in Belfast, with mid-eclipse occurring at 9.21pm and the “total” phase ending at around 10.13pm.

(PA Graphics)

Although the lunar eclipse is expected to last 103 minutes, observers in Ireland will not be able to catch the start as the moon will still be below the horizon.

However, the partial eclipse will be visible for almost four hours.

Dr Gregory Brown, of the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said: “We miss a section of the eclipse due to the moon being below our horizon when it starts.

“South-eastern observers will be able to see the eclipse for somewhat longer than north-western ones.”

The rising full moon will also change from shining silver to deep blood-red during the eclipse.

(PA Graphics)

Dr Brown said: “At this time, the moon passes into the shadow of the Earth, blocking the light from the sun.

“However instead of turning black as you might expect, the atmosphere of the Earth bends the light of the sun onto the moon causing it to turn a deep red colour.”

Mars will add to the spectacle shining brightly below the blood moon as it reaches perihelic opposition – where the Red Planet and the sun are on directly opposite sides of Earth.

And those awake after 11pm will be able to catch a glimpse of the International Space Station (ISS), as it moves quickly across the sky from west to east.

It will appear like a bright star, before fading from sight a few minutes later.

Unlike a solar eclipse, the lunar event can be viewed without wearing protective eye gear.

(PA Graphics)

Dr Brown said: “As the entire eclipse will occur when the moon is fairly close to the horizon, the main thing to ensure is that you have a clear sightline to the south east.

“Try to find an open space or high hilltop clear of trees and tall buildings around you.”

The next total lunar eclipse will take place on January 19 2019.

- Press Association