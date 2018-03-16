Longer Luas trams withdrawn from service due to a fault

The new longer Luas trams have been withdrawn from service due to a fault.

The National Transport Authority has again apologised to commuters for what it called a sub-optimal service on the green line, where passengers have seen long delays and crowded carriages.

CEO Ann Graham says the longer trams are being checked.

“Unfortunately, a fault has appeared in those trams as well, which has meant that they had to be withdrawn from service," said Graham.

“Those are undergoing checks at the moment, so they’re not available to operate in the peak time, which has also impacted on service delivery.

“ Every effort is being made to identify what that fault is and bring those back into service.”

- Digital desk