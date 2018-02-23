Lollipop Day aims to raise awareness of oesophageal cancer

Back to Ireland Home

Lollipop Day is taking place across the country today to raise awareness of oesophageal cancer.

Ireland has one of the highest rates of this form of the disease in Europe.

The lollipop was chosen because difficulty swallowing is one of the first symptoms.

Noelle Ryan, CEO of the Oesophageal Research Fund, explained what the day is all about.

"Lollipop Day is to raise awareness of oesophageal cancer, its symptoms and, through monies raised on Lollipop Day, to support research initiatives."

- Digital desk

KEYWORDS: cancer, Lollipop Day

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland