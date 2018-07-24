'Logical next step' for ITs to merge and form university
The head of the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) says it's a logical next step for it to turn into a university.
WIT wants to join forces with Carlow IT to boost their status, making the first ever university in the South-East.
The bid, which will be launched in September, follows a similar move by ITs in Dublin which have decided to merge.
"This is a logical next step," said Willie Donnelly, president of WIT.
Today we're competing internationally with the universities for funding, we're competing nationally for funding and we're very successful."
