Locals welcome Taoiseach's concern around impact of Metrolink construction

The Taoiseach's calls to look for a new construction site for the Metrolink are being welcomed.

Leo Varadkar said that he shares the concerns of Glasnevin schools and sports clubs that tunnelling for Dublin's first underground would have an enormous impact.

The National Transport Authority said it is happy to consider all proposals as part of the public consultation.

Principal of Scoil Chaitriona on Mobhi Road, Carmel De Grae, said that the drilling will be far too close to the school.

"That'll be less than five metres - at its closest point it'll be two metres to one of our classrooms," she said.

She added: "It'll be a building site of historic proportions. It's one or two tunnelling sites - again, we're a bit low on details from the TII - [with] a diameter of 30m across, a depth of 25m."

