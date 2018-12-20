Locals turn out for candlelit vigil for baby Belle in Balbriggan

More than 100 people attended a candlelit vigil last night for the baby whose body was found on a beach in Dublin.

The body of the infant was discovered on Bell Beach in Balbriggan on Saturday morning.

Gardaí are still appealing for the mother of the baby, who has been named Belle, to come forward.

Those attending last night's vigil expressed their shock at the discovery and their concern for the mother's welfare.

The Irish Independent reports some locals also sang Christmas carols, including Away In A Manger.

By Digital Desk staff

