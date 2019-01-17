Locals to appeal planning for hotel at Vicar Street venue

Locals in the Liberties in Dublin are to appeal a decision granting planning permission for a hotel at the Vicar Street music venue.

Developer Harry Crosbie plans to redevelop the building adding an eight-storey hotel, with a creative art studio and a bar.

An artist's impression of the Hotel planned for the Vicar Street site.

Dublin City Council have given the go-ahead for the project with works expected to start in a number of weeks.

However, People Before Profit Councillor Tina MacVeigh says residents are not happy with the plans.

Ms MacVeigh said: "They feel, as a residential community, that they are almost being pushed out and I don't blame them for feeling that way.

"The community are losing amenities, they've lost a community centre, they are fighting for green spaces. In the last number of years, they've lost swimming pools, libraries and the community feels that they are not being considered in any of this development."

Locals want to prevent their area turning into a tourist hotspot.

Ms MacVeigh said: "It feels as though developers have been given free rein to build student accommodation that students can't afford, lots of hotels and aparthotels that just creates a transient community.

"Nowe we value the tourism and we obviously need a lot of student accommodation, but it has to be fit for purpose and there has to be a balance between respecting a local residential community and promoting tourism."