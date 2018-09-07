Locals opposed to second Dublin Airport runway offered payments to leave homes

Some locals opposed to a second runway at Dublin Airport have been offered compensation payments to leave their homes.

Those who have been offered compensation live in the path of the proposed €320m project.

It is understood that the Dublin Airport Authority will award the contract to build the second runway in the next few weeks.

Business journalist Vincent Wall said that the second runway is not the only investment the group is planning.

"In addition to the €320m that they plan to spend on a second major runway at the airport, the group intends to invest €900m building up to 35 new aircraft stands and additional passenger boarding facilities at the southern and northern and edges of the airport campus."

This is to in turn enable the airport to process up to 40 million passengers per year, up from its current 30 million passengers per year.

- Digital Desk