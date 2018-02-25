Locals in shock after young man's body found in Sligo

Update 6.30pm: A post mortem has been carried out on the body of a man found dead in Sligo town yesterday.

The 20-year-old's body was discovered at a house on Connolly Street. He has been named locally as Jimmy Loughlin.

Gardaí launched a murder probe and a 31-year-old man was arrested as part of their investigations.

He remains in custody and is being questioned at Ballymote Garda Station.

Meanwhile, locals remain shocked by yesterday's events.

Councillor Tom Mac Sharry said: "We're very much a community in shock....It's a very tragic situation, a young man taken tragically...

"From what I hear, he was a very popular and well-respected young man from a well-respected family."

Earlier:

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or anyone with information to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-9157000, the Garda Confidential line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.