Locals collect thousands after hearing elderly woman is mugged in Dublin

People in Summerhill on Dublin's northside have come together to support a 92-year-old woman who was robbed just days before Christmas.

Staff in the local Spar shop put out a collection jar to help replace the money that was taken.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring said the kindness of people means they have raised enough to cover the money stolen, and then some.

He said: “Karen Fox and the staff at the local Spar shop decided to do something about it. What Karen did was just literally put a jar on the counter at the Spar.

A collection in support of the elderly woman who was mugged in Summerhill, Dublin this week. Pic: RollingNews

“Luckily enough, enough money has been collected to make up the money that was stolen from the lady.

“I know she is a bit shook up but I spoke to her and I know she is overwhelmed with the generosity.”

He said locals have chipped in several thousand euro at this stage, with the surplus likely to go towards a worthy charity.

“There is a surplus at the moment so we don’t know what we are going to do with that,” he said.

“I will speak to Karen Fox in the Spar and we might give it to the likes of Brother Kevin in the Capuchin Centre.

“The generosity of the people is obviously acknowledged by everybody and we are delighted to see people coming out with such generosity.”

Gardaí have been informed of the incident.