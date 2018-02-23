Local residents to oppose proposed fourth concert at Croke Park

Croke Park locals have called a public meeting to oppose a proposed fourth concert at the stadium this year.

Aiken Promotions has applied for a license for an event on May 17, but is keeping tight-lipped about the identity of the performer.

A deal brokered in the wake of the Garth Brooks fiasco in 2014 proposes a possible fourth concert in any one year, provided there were no more than nine events over three years.

However, Colm Stephens from The Clonliffe and Croke Park Area Residents' Association says a midweek event is unfair.

"The area around the stadium is very densely populated by home and also for businesses," he said.

"When you have an event, as this proposal for the 17th of May, in the middle of the week, on a work day, on a school night, it really changes the atmosphere of the whole area."

