Local Link bus service extended by three months

The Transport Minister has announced a three-month extension of the Local Link evening service in rural areas.

Existing services were extended last year on a trial basis to address unmet transport needs during evening and nighttime hours.

"Tackling rural isolation and providing the means for people to meet, socialise and attend events is extremely important," said Minister Shane Ross.

"I would encourage people to use their Local Links as much as possible so we can continue to provide, and hopefully increase, this very useful service."

Since last summer, 65 additional services across the country have been running from 6pm to 11pm at weekends.

The NTA will carry out a review in March and a decision will be made on whether the service should continue to be funded.