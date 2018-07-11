Loaded submachine gun belonging to Gardaí found on the street

Gardaí are investigating how a loaded submachine gun belonging to one of their units came to be found in the street.

It was handed into Store Street Garda Station in Dublin's north inner city by a member of the public yesterday.

It is understood to belong to the armed garda unit that is policing the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Gardaí say a senior officer "has been appointed to examine all the circumstances" surrounding the discovery.

Detectives are investigating whether it fell from a moving Garda vehicle.