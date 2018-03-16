Loaded revolver seized in searches targeting ‘feud-related criminal activity’

A loaded revolver has been seized by Gardaí in Dublin 4.

It was found in the Pidgeon House Road area yesterday, during searches targeting gangs.

Officers also seized a vehicle, but say no arrests have been made.

The operation was part of “ongoing investigations targeting serious feud-related criminal activity in the Dublin Region”.

It was carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

