LloydsPharmacy staff continue strike over pay and zero-hour contracts

LloydsPharmacy workers will strike again today.

They will demonstrate at the chemist's outlets across the country in a dispute over low pay and zero-hour contracts.

The Mandate union represents 270 of the company's 930 staff.

It comes after 96% of Mandate members within the firm voted to reject the company's proposals.

Spokesperson for the union, David Gibney, outlines where the strikes will be happening today.

He said: "We have about 20 stores across Dublin going on strike. Our other stores include Mullingar, Wicklow town, Wexford and Sligo.

"But, all across Dublin most of the stores will be on strike."

However, a spokesperson for the pharmacy says all its stores remain open.

LloydsPharmacy said today: "There are not 20 stores closed today. We understand it is eight impacted.

"A majority of colleagues voted in favour. The ballot was organized and run by the staff’s Colleague Representative Committee, the recognised negotiating body in the company.

"Neither the CRC or company are aware of who voted in what way, given the vote was anonymous and confidential. However, we do know that a majority backed it."

It maintained that Mandate represented less than 20% of the firm's total staff.