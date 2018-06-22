Lloyds Pharmacy staff to strike across 34 stores today

Over 200 staff at the Lloyds Pharmacy chain are taking to the picket lines this morning for the second in a series of pay-related work stoppages.

The workers, who are with the Mandate union, say management is ignoring a Labour Court ruling that recommended negotiations.

File photo.

34 stores in Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford, Westmeath and Sligo are affected by today's two-hour stoppage.

Mandate spokesperson Gerry Light says the company can well afford to improve staff pay and conditions:

"It is a very simple solution as to how this dispute can be solved," he said.

"That's entirely within the gift of management at this stage.

What we're talking about here is an extremely profitable company owned by an international pharmaceutical corporation, McKesson, whose turnover is $169 billion a year.

Digital Desk