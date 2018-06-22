Lloyds Pharmacy staff to strike across 34 stores today
22/06/2018 - 07:35:00Back to Ireland Home
Over 200 staff at the Lloyds Pharmacy chain are taking to the picket lines this morning for the second in a series of pay-related work stoppages.
The workers, who are with the Mandate union, say management is ignoring a Labour Court ruling that recommended negotiations.
34 stores in Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford, Westmeath and Sligo are affected by today's two-hour stoppage.
Mandate spokesperson Gerry Light says the company can well afford to improve staff pay and conditions:
"It is a very simple solution as to how this dispute can be solved," he said.
"That's entirely within the gift of management at this stage.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here