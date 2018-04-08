Living liver donor set to reach the halfway point of run across Ireland today

A living liver donor is expected to reach the halfway point of a run across Ireland later today.

Don Hannon is running from Ballycastle in County Antrim to Castletownbere in Cork as part of Organ Donor Awareness Week.

By the time he reaches his destination next week, he will have covered more than 1,000 kilometres.

Don's friend Dee Boland outlines why he decided to take up the challenge.

"Son's sister Therese, a few years ago, needed a life-saving operation, she had a rare liver disease, and they couldn't find a donor, so Don actually went as a live donor," she said.

"So two years ago he gave his sister half his liver, and the two of them are in perfect health now as a result."

