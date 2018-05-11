Liverpool police appeal for footage of Sean Cox attack

Police in Liverpool have made an appeal for CCTV and camera phone footage of an attack outside Anfield which left an Irish man in critical condition.

Sean Cox, 53, from Dunboyne in Co Meath is still in hospital following last month's incident which took place shortly before the Liverpool v Roma match on Tuesday, April 24th.

Two Italian men have been charged and are still in custody.

Officers say a number of people filmed the incident before and after, and they could have vital evidence.

They are appealing for any information that could help to identify a man suspected of being involved in the assault.

We're appealing for CCTV & camera phone footage filmed around Anfield from 7-7.45pm on 24 April before @LFC v @ASRomaEN, following an assault which left Sean Cox in a critical condition. Please send footage to: Anfield.Incident@merseyside.pnn.police.uk https://t.co/vzoFchwnCD pic.twitter.com/12YNZ1e9E7 — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) May 11, 2018

Detective Inspector Paul Speight said: "Sean Cox remains in hospital in a critical condition at Walton Neurological Centre. Our thoughts are very much with his family, who are going through an extremely tough time and we want to bring anyone responsible to justice.

"We have studied CCTV footage and have spoken to a number of witnesses, and I want to thank the people who have already come forward for their ongoing support.

We know there were a number of people filming on camera phones before and after the incident, and we are very keen to hear from them and view the footage, as it could prove vital to our investigation of this incident.

People who were filming or have CCTV footage between 7-7.45pm around Anfield are asked to send the footage to Anfield.Incident@merseyside.pnn.police.uk.

- Digital Desk