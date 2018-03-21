Liverpool hospital to scale back terminations for Irish women with complex pregnancies

A British maternity hospital has revealed it is scaling back services for Irish women in cases of fatal foetal abnormalities.

Liverpool Women's Hospital says for many years it has accepted self-referrals from women with complex pregnancy problems that sometimes result in terminations.

However, it needs to prioritise NHS services and can no longer accommodate all self-referrals.

Arlette Lyons, from the group Termination for Medical Reasons (TFMR), says women unable to go to Liverpool face longer journeys elsewhere.

"A few people have traveled to other places like King's Hospital in London, they have had very good experiences down there but logistically it would be easier to travel to Liverpool Women's Hospital."

Meanwhile, TDs will stay late at the Dáil again tonight to discuss the upcoming abortion referendum.

They are expected to vote on legislation that would make it possible to hold a public vote in May.

Last night the Health Minister commended politicians, who remained in Leinster House until midnight, for the respectful tone of their debate.

Digital Desk