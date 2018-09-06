Live Register figures fall in August

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show that the number of people on the Live Register fell last month.

The seasonally adjusted numbers from the CSO show a decrease of 6,800, or 3.1%, in August 2018 from the previous month of July.

That fall reduces the seasonally adjusted total to 209,900.

Last month's Live Register numbers are also the lowest recorded since June 2008.

In unadjusted terms, there were 225,158 persons signing on the Live Register in August 2018, which is an annual decrease of 39,098, or 14.8%.