Listowel Arms hotel reopens following closure over alleged fire breaches

Latest: A Kerry hotel that was closed by the local authority yesterday because of alleged serious fire breaches, has been allowed to reopen.

The owners of the Listowel Arms successfully appealed the closure order today at Tralee District Court, after agreeing to a number of undertakings.

After talks with Kerry County Council, they have agreed that candles or naked flames will not be permitted in the hotel, that three members of staff will monitor corridors between 11pm and 7am, and that a fire safety manager will be appointed.

Listowel Arms hotel shut by fire safety officers

The Listowel Arms, the centre of social life in the north Kerry town, has been shut down by Kerry County Council fire officers. An application is before the court today to allow the hotel re-open to cater for a number of bookings.

The Listowel Arms in the town’s Square is the venue for the Listowel Writers Week and is a popular venue for weddings. It is the town’s only hotel and had been refurbished in recent years.

Three civil weddings are planned for the hotel in the next number of days, along with Christening parties and Christmas parties.

Fire Officers from Kerry County Council visited the hotel at around 5pm yesterday and issued an immediate closure order connected with an alleged breach of fire safety regulations. Shocked guests were asked to leave at once and the hotel cleared with a closed notice placed on the Georgian front door.

The hotel was busy at the time with Christening and other parties.

Christmas parties had been booked to take place on Saturday night but had to be accommodated elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the hotel says it is currently closed. Further information will be available this afternoon.

Discussions between Kerry County Council and legal representatives of the hotel are taking place this lunchtime.