List of closing post offices to be released at the end of August

An Post is defending its move to close more than 160 post offices nationwide.

Rural communities will not find out until the end of the month if their local post office is to close and are up in arms over the possibility of losing their local branch.

An Post announced the move as part of its Post Office Transformation Programme and a €50m investment in the network.

It says 161 postmasters have applied for the company's voluntary retirement package.

Fianna Fail's Marc MacSharry wants the government to step in and the described the plans as an "attack on rural Ireland".

However, An Post claims the remaining network of 950 post offices is "the largest retail network in Ireland."

It says a list of post offices closing will be issued at the end of August once the details have been confirmed with each postmaster.

Digital Desk