Link between chocolate firm and hospital that runs Ireland's only childhood obesity clinic sends 'bad message', says obesity expert

A leading obesity expert has hit out at a charity partnership between Lindt chocolate and Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

The ‘Make Easter Sweet’ campaign is into its 12th year, with proceeds from the sale of chocolate bunnies going towards the Temple Street Foundation.

However, Clinical Obesity lead for the HSE Dr Donal O’Shea says it is inappropriate that the hospital that runs the only childhood obesity clinic in the country partners with a chocolate brand.

Mr O'Shea said: "Not at all happy with the message that gives, it's short-term and the industry look for any opportunity they can to partner with children because it is good for their image.

"This is a bad message at a time when we have a childhood obesity epidemic and Temple Street runs the only childhood obesity treatment clinic in the country."