Limerick woman, 37, suing over cervical smears feels 'let down', court hears

Ann O'Loughlin

The 37-year old mother who has cancer and is suing over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smears feels let down, the High Court heard today.

Psychiatrist Dr John Hillery who met Ruth Morrissey and her husband Paul in their Limerick home last month said she feels let down by the system and the medical practitioners she had seen.

Paul and Ruth Morrissey. Photo: Courtpix

He was giving evidence on the third day of the action by the Morrisseys over two cervical smears taken under the CervicalCheck screening programme in 2009 and 2012.

Ms Morrissey and her husband Paul Morrissey of Kylemore, Schoolhouse Road, Monaleen, Co Limerick have sued the HSE and the US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Ireland Ltd with offices at Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin along with Medlab Pathology Ltd with offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin 18.

It is claimed there was an alleged failure to correctly report and diagnose and there was an alleged misinterpretation of her smear samples taken in 2009 and 2012.

A situation it is claimed allegedly developed where Ms Morrissey’s cancer spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in June 2014.

It is further claimed a review of the 2009 and 2012 smears took place in 2014 and 2015 with the results sent to Ms Morrissey's treating gynaecologist in 2016, but she was not told until May this year of those review results which showed her smears were reported incorrectly.

The HSE the court has heard admitted it owed a duty of care to Ms Morrissey but not to her husband and it admits the results of her smear reviews should have been made known to Ms Morrissey.

The laboratories deny all claims. Ms Morrissey suffered a recurrence of her cervical cancer this year and was also diagnosed with breast cancer.

In evidence today, Dr John Hillery told the court he met with Ruth and Paul Morrissey on June 11 this year when their daughter was at school.

Ruth Morrissey. Photo: Courtpix

He said he would have expected Ruth to talk about the diagnosis of a recurrence of her cervical cancer but the discussion "was about the things she should have been told and that she was let down".

Dr Hillery said she talked about her 2009 smear and if it would have made a difference to her and she had noted her mother would have been alive at the time to support her.

"She told me the anger was gone. She did not present as angry or bitter but as a stoic person," he said.

Ruth, he said also was worried how her husband Paul was going to cope without her and she worried about her daughter growing up without a mother.

Dr Hillery said "the three of them" did everything together.

He said Ruth's father, when he was ill, had had shared everything with her and she had resolved not to do that with her daughter and she tried to hide how she feels.

Dr Hillery said when he asked Ms Morrissey how she sees the future her answer was a positive one where she has a picture of the three of them together in a life that goes on as before.

Referring to Ms Morrissey's husband Paul, he said for him it is like he is living under a dark cloud and one of the achievements he considers in life is their family unit.

The recurrence of the cervical cancer he said was a watershed for the Morrisseys.

Ruth's multidisciplinary team were meeting today to discuss her future treatment and whether it could have an effect on her prognosis.

When the court has that information it will decide when during the upcoming courts vacation to continue the hearings.