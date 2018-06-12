Limerick teenager fighting for his life following 39-foot fall at Mallorca hotel

By David Raleigh

A Co Limerick teenager is in a critical condition in hospital after falling 39-feet from a hotel in the Spanish holiday resort of Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, in the early hours of this morning.

The seriously injured youth has been named locally as 19-year old Jack Walsh, from Askeaton.

Mr Walsh, one of a set of triplets, was in the resort only a few hours when the incident occurred, sources said.

He had travelled to Mallorca yesterday to meet with friends after he had repeated a Leaving Certificate exam paper, according to sources.

Locals said Mr Walsh’s family, including his parents Tony and Sandra, and his sisters Tara and Orla, have been left numbed by the tragic events.

It is understood a number of Mr Walsh's family have already travelled to Son Espases Hospital where he is receiving critical care.

Local police, the Civil Guard, are investigating the incident.

Askeaton Fianna Fáil Councillor, Kevin Sheahan, who is a family friend, said the town was reeling at the news.

“The thoughts of the entire community are with the family and we hope and pray that Jack will make a full recovery,” he added.

Local sources said Mr Walsh flew to Spain yesterday to catch up with a group of friends after having stayed behind at home to sit a repeat maths exam.

“He flew out sometime yesterday. He had to repeat a maths exam, and he left the boys go (first), and (afterwards) he hooked up with them.”

Local Spanish news outlet Cronicabalear.es reported that a 19-year old Irishman was in a “very serious” condition in hospital at Son Espases, after falling “from a height of about twelve meters in Santa Ponsa, Mallorca”.

“The events took place at 4:25am in the Vista Club apartments, located on Nuno Sanz Street and the causes of what happened are unknown for the moment,” it reported.

Two ambulances rushed to the hotel apartment block and paramedics treated the youth at the scene.

Cronicabalear reported it was the third incident in ten days in the region.

A British national died on June 3rd last, after falling from the seventh floor of the Eden Rock apartments in Magaluf.

On June 8th a 21-year old man was “found unconscious at the foot of the Hotel BH Mallorca” and was transferred to Son Espassa Hospital where his condition is unknown.