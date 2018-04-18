Limerick mother who testified against Dundon gang has shop lifting charge struck out

By Gordon Deegan

The Limerick mother who risked her own life in giving evidence against members of the Dundon crime gang walked free from court today over a Penneys theft.

At Ennis District Court, April Collins left court after Judge Patrick Durcan struck out the theft charge against the mother of five.

In court, Ms Collins pleaded guilty to stealing a boy’s jacket valued at €23 contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act from Penney’s in Ennis on July 28 last.

Former state witness, April Collins, arriving at an earlier sitting of court.

Insp Tom Kennedy told the court that Ms Collins has no previous convictions for theft but has 61 previous convictions relating to road traffic.

Insp Kennedy said that Ms Collins has the money for the jacket now in court and has paid over the €23.

Solicitor for Ms Collins, Tara Godfrey said that her client is a mother of five and is aged 30.

Judge Durcan said that in light of Ms Collins paying over the cost of the jacket and having no previous theft convictions, he would strike the matter out.

However, Judge Durcan warned Ms Collins: “If you come back to court and something is proved against you, it will be a different kettle of fish.”

In 2013 Ms Collins helped bring down the Dundon crime gang.

Her evidence in the Shane Geoghegan murder trial saw John Dundon jailed for life.

She also gave evidence against his brother Wayne Dundon who was subsequently jailed for life for the murder of innocent businessman Roy Collins.