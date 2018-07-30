Limerick man missing in Dublin following All Ireland semi-final

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing a 25-year-old Limerick man who has gone missing in Dublin.

Simon Quinn was last seen in Harcourt Street at around 2.30 this morning.

He was in the city to watch Sunday's Limerick-Cork hurling semi-final.

He is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height, of stocky build and with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a green Limerick GAA jersey and blue jeans.

- Digital Desk