Limerick man joins exclusive list of Irish YouTube millionaires by 'having the craic'

By Gordon Deegan

A 26-year-old Co Limerick man, Dáithí De Nogla has joined the exclusive list of 20-something Irish YouTuber millionaires.

New accounts show that accumulated profits at De Nogla’s YouTube firm last year soared by €661,967 to €1.5m where the company recorded weekly profits of €12,730 in 2017.

During a bumper year for the low profile De Nogla, his company’s cash pile increased more than fivefold going from €247,158 to €1.329m.

Mr De Nogla's set up his YouTube channel, Daithi De Nogla back in 2012 and today it has 6.28 million subscribers and in an interview today he said that he expects it to achieve more than one billion views before the end of the year.

The number of views currently sits at 962.3m views and Mr Nogla said that by December he hopes to ramp up monthly views to around 30m.

Subscribers look on at Daithí’s ‘goofy’ YouTube persona playing video games “and having the craic and banter”.

The channel generates its revenues through ad revenue and views and Mr De Nogla said that the single highest monthly payment he has received from his YouTube work was a payment of over €100,000 last year.

He said that his monthly payment from his work this coming December could be as high.

Mr De Nogla is a cousin of All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler, Sean Finn and said that he was very proud to cheer on his cousin and the Limerick hurlers to the All-Ireland win from his couch at his Limerick home earlier this month.

He said: “The Finns bleed hurling. It was really cool to him Limerick win the All-Ireland.”

The Institute of Technology at Tralee (ITT) drop-out said that he expects his YouTube business to generate revenues of around €1m this year which he said would be similar to last year.

The YouTuber - who studied Early Childhood Care and Education at ITT - leads a modest lifestyle and he said that he does his shopping at the local German discount store, Lidl. “They do nice juices,” he said.

Mr De Nogla handed himself a handsome pay-rise last year going from €33,800 to €78,810 though he pointed out that he gave away some of his salary “to those in need”.

Mr De Nogla said that much of his income last year came from sponsorship from gaming firms.

In spite of giving him a very lucrative living, Mr De Nogla said:

“The Internet can be a cruel place and people can be tough on you. I steer well clear of that.”

Mr De Nogla said that he spends as much as five months a year in Los Angelus “doing deals”.

The YouTuber rents an apartment in LA to act as a hub for his business there and he doesn’t employ a manager or an agent and completes all the deals himself.

The video above contains some strong language which some readers may find offensive.

Asked how long he will remain in the business, Mr De Nogla said: “My longevity depends how much I evolve and I think I can continue doing this into my early 30s."

Mr De Nogla said that he is enjoying life and his YouTube career right now, “but I wouldn’t be phased if the YouTube work ended and I could go back to college and get a degree”.

Recalling his time in college here, Mr De Nogla said: