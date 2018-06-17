Limerick helping people with autism to shop worry-free with Ireland's first sensory-friendly retail park

An event with a difference is taking place in Castletroy in Co Limerick today to help people with autism to do their shopping worry-free.

Parkway Retail Park is holding Ireland's first autism and sensory-friendly retail park, which opens at midday today.

It'll be providing fun for children and information for families, with trained volunteers from Limerick Autism Group on hand to help.

Willow Pierce from Limerick using a sensory-friendly tunnel which is part of the family day attractions on today to launch Parkway Retail Park in Limerick as Ireland’s first autism and sensory-friendly retail park.

- Digital Desk