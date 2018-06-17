Limerick helping people with autism to shop worry-free with Ireland's first sensory-friendly retail park
17/06/2018 - 09:38:00
An event with a difference is taking place in Castletroy in Co Limerick today to help people with autism to do their shopping worry-free.
Parkway Retail Park is holding Ireland's first autism and sensory-friendly retail park, which opens at midday today.
It'll be providing fun for children and information for families, with trained volunteers from Limerick Autism Group on hand to help.
