Limerick Gardaí investigate serious assault that leaves man in critical condition
Gardaí in Limerick are investigating a serious assault on Maiden Street, Newcastle West.
A 21-year-old man has been seriously injured and another in his twenties has been detained for questioning.
He has been taken to University Hospital Limerick where he is in critical condition.
The attack took place at around 5pm yesterday.
The scene was preserved overnight, while Gardaí appealed for witnesses.