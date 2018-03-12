Limerick Council CCTV may breach privacy rights, group claims

Limerick Council has been accused of acting like a police state by those opposed to CCTV.

A group of legal experts claim new cameras set up around the county to cut crime rates could violate privacy rights.

The smart city project has been accused of adding extra surveillance to the tech authorised by Gardaí.

"The European Court said that mass surveillance of a population is not legal under any circumstances," said solicitor Fred Logue.

"The law can be changed but in a way that protects people, not surveillance.

"So there has to be a well-defined objective. There has to be some form of analysis that connects CCTV to meeting that objective."

