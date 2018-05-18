Limerick community 'numb' after teenage girl's sudden death

By David Raleigh

A Co Limerick community is "numb and deeply saddened" at the sudden death of a teenage girl from the area.

18-year-old Jessica Sheedy, from Caherguillamore, Bruff, Co Limerick, attended University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for a planned operation, last Friday.

However, Ms Sheedy (18), sadly passed away later, sources said.

When asked for comment, a spokesman on behalf of the hospital stated: “UL Hospitals Group wishes to express its deepest sympathies with Jessica’s family. We will be dealing with the family directly on these matters and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The hospital did not respond to questions as to whether it had launched an investigation.

Ms Sheedy was laid to rest last Tuesday, in Dromin, located outside the village of Bruff.

She is survived by her “heartbroken parents” James and Ann, brother Adam, relatives and friends and “a large circles of friends”, her obituary stated.

According to her death notice, published online, Ms Sheedy passed away “so unexpectedly”.

The local community was also in deep shock. Sources at UHL also described their “upset” at hearing about the teenager’s sudden passing.

Extending his sympathies to the family, local Fianna Fáil councillor Bill O’Donnell said: “There is a lot of shock in the community – the community is absolutely numb. People are absolutely numb and deeply saddened.”

“The community is reeling. Everyone you bump into the street is the same. The community is very close, it is a tight little community around here,” he told the Limerick Leader.

“I went to school with Jimmy and his brother in Athlacca. They are very well known and very nice people, lovely people – a lovely family.”

“Everyone is just shocked. They are absolutely lovely people, a lovely family, lovely neighbours,” he added.

Ms Sheedy’s family asked the media to respect its privacy.

A member of the family said Friday that they did not wish to comment.