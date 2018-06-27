Lifeline rescue ship docks in Malta carrying 234 migrants, Ireland commits to taking 25

The rescue ship carrying 234 migrants has docked in Malta.

The MV Lifeline had been stranded off the Maltese coast for several days after a number of European countries refused it permission to dock.

The ship picked up the migrants off the Libyan coast six days ago but has been waiting at sea for safe haven since then.

MV Lifeline

Ireland is among eight European nations who have agreed to house the migrants.

The government is committed to relocating 25 of those on board the ship.

The Tánaiste says he hopes Ireland's decision to take 25 migrants from a stranded rescue ship will encourage other EU countries to do the same.

Following consultation with @campaignforleo and @CharlieFlanagan I have committed Ireland to taking 25 migrants from @MV_LIFELINE to assist Malta and show solidarity and compassion with the needs of those aboard. — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) June 26, 2018

