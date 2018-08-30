Lifeguards seeing more 'weird men' and sex in public on Dollymount Strand

It has been claimed there has been a rise in cases of public sex at Dollymount Strand in Dublin.

Details of "suspicious" and "weird men" have been chronicled in logbooks compiled by lifeguards.

They have also recorded a rise in underage drinking and incidents of people being pricked by used needles.

Chair of Dublin City Council's policing committee, Daithi de Róiste, plans to raise the issue at the next meeting.

Mr de Róiste said: "Operation Irene is in place right across Dublin to target anti-social behaviour in our parks and on our beaches. It's obviously failed here and I do think we need to be raising this at the next committee to be looking for updates.

"It's not good enough for ordinary Dubliners going out to use the beaches, whether it's on walks etc, and coming across drug paraphernalia and things like that."

File photo of Dollymount Strand.

According to the Irish Mirror, one woman reported to lifeguards in August last year that she had been followed into the sand dunes by a “suspicious” man in his 40s. She said he had been looking at her from some bushes when she arrived at the beach.

Another woman reported encountering a “weird” man on a road near the beach later the same day, while gardaí were called and told a man to leave the area following a similar report in September.