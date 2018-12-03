Lifeboat crew praised after near 12-hour rescue mission

An RNLI team from Co Mayo spent nearly 12 hours at sea rescuing three fishermen after their boat broke down.

The lifeboat was launched at 4am on Monday following a request from the Coast Guard.

The volunteer team were requested to go to the aid of three fishermen on board a 10-metre vessel that had got into difficulty 38 miles from Ballyglass.

The lifeboat, under Coxswain James Mangan along with four other crew members, launched immediately and made its way to the scene in Donegal Bay.

The fishing boat got into difficulty after it had fouled its propeller.

Weather conditions at the time were good and when the lifeboat crew arrived on scene they assessed that all on board were safe and well, before working with the fishermen to establish a towline.

They then began the slow journey to Killybegs in Co Donegal where they arrived at 10.30am.

Following a short break, the lifeboat crew began their return journey back to Ballyglass, arriving at the lifeboat station and preparing the lifeboat for service again at 3.30pm.

Padraic Sheeran, Ballyglass RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, hailed the crew on both boats for their quick thinking.

“The fishermen did the right thing this morning, raising the alarm when they got into trouble and we were delighted to be able to help them return to shore safely,” he said.

“This was an early morning call-out for our volunteers who got out of their beds to respond to their pagers and make their way to the scene.

“Given where the boat had got into difficulty into Donegal Bay, by the time we reached the scene and towed the vessel safely into Killybegs and made the passage back, our crew had spent 11-and-a-half hours at sea.

“This is what they are trained for and prepared to do but their efforts today are commendable, and I would like to thank our volunteer team for their willingness, time and dedication.”

- Press Association