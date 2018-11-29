Life sentence for man, 45, found guilty of murder of Nicola Collins in Cork

A 45-year-old man has been jailed for life after he was found guilty of the murder of Nicola Collins, who he beat to death at his flat in Cork city in March 2017.

The jury took three hours and 58 minutes to find Cathal O'Sullivan, originally from Charleville, County Cork, guilty to a charge of murdering Nicola Collins on March 27 2017 at a flat at 6A Popham's Road, Farranree, Cork, over the Gala store.

Guilty of murder, Cathal O'Sulllivan

The late Ms Collins was a native of St Brendan’s Park in Tralee, Co Kerry, but who had been living at Clashduv Road in the Togher area of Cork for a number of years.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon imposed the mandatory life sentence after the nine men and three women of the jury returned with their unanimous verdict.

Cathal O'Sullivan denied the charge throughout the trial and claimed Ms Collins had fallen.

Nicola Collins

Michael Collins, father of the victim and Carly Collins, Nicola Collins sister spoke to the media outside the court today and said they were angry the way O'Sullivan tried to cover up what he did.

Mr Collins and her sister went on to say Nicola was an amazing person who would always be in their heart and minds.

Michael Collins, father and Carly Collins, sister of the late Nicola Collins pictured outside the court today. Pic: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Cork Courts

