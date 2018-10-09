Lidl trialling home delivery service in South Dublin
People who are too posh to push their trolley around a discount supermarket can now avail of a home delivery service.
Lidl is trialling an on-demand grocery shopping service via a mobile app.
It's currently only available in South Dublin through the Buymie app.
The move is in response to the growing trend of online grocery shopping and may be extended to other areas following the trial.
Digital Desk
