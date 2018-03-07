Lidl to demolish remainder of Fortunestown store in 'interests of health and safety'

Lidl has confirmed it plans to demolish what's left of its Fortunestown Lane store in the interests of health and safety.

A team of engineers and consultants has completed their assessment of damage caused to the building during Storm Emma.

Lidl, which had been planning to build a bigger store on the site, says it has yet to make a final decision on future plans.

The supermarket chain has also announced it will be offering customers a complimentary shuttle bus service from Fortunestown to its next nearest store at Whitestown Way.

They said: "We are aware that some of our customers in the Fortunestown area are experiencing difficulty in accessing and doing their shopping in other Lidl stores in the locality after the devastating events of last Friday night.

"We have been overwhelmed by the messages of support from the community and to show our appreciation to our valued customers we will be offering a complimentary shuttle bus service from Fortunestown to our store at Whitestown Way, Tallaght."

The 40-seat shuttle bus service will run once a day from March 9 and will operate on a first come first serve basis, departing at 10.30am from the Fortunestown store and return an hour later.

- Digital Desk